Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/6 Thaler 1863 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1863 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1863 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,342 g
  • Pure silver (0,0893 oz) 2,7778 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1863 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2831 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1863 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1863 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 280 CZK
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1863 B at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1863 B at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1863 B at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1863 B at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1863 B at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1863 B at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1863 B at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1863 B at auction Solidus Numismatik - January 25, 2022
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1863 B at auction Solidus Numismatik - June 21, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date June 21, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1863 B at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 26, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1863 B at auction Höhn - November 2, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date November 2, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1863 B at auction Stack's - October 22, 2019
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1863 B at auction Stack's - October 22, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date October 22, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1863 B at auction Stephen Album - January 20, 2019
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 20, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1863 B at auction HERVERA - September 18, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date September 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1863 B at auction Soler y Llach - September 17, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date September 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1863 B at auction WAG - April 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date April 8, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1863 B at auction Künker - March 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1863 B at auction Stephen Album - January 20, 2018
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 20, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1863 B at auction Höhn - November 9, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date November 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required

