1/6 Thaler 1863 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1863 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2831 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

