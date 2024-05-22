Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/6 Thaler 1863 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,342 g
- Pure silver (0,0893 oz) 2,7778 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1863
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1863 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2831 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 280 CZK
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date June 21, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date October 22, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 20, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
12
