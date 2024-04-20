Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/3 Thaler 1858 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,667)
- Weight 8,329 g
- Pure silver (0,1786 oz) 5,5554 g
- Diameter 26,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination 1/3 Thaler
- Year 1858
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1858 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3444 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place June 18, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (6)
- Künker (5)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/3 Thaler 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search