1/3 Thaler 1858 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1858 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3444 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place June 18, 2012.

