Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/3 Thaler 1858 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1858 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse 1/3 Thaler 1858 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,667)
  • Weight 8,329 g
  • Pure silver (0,1786 oz) 5,5554 g
  • Diameter 26,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination 1/3 Thaler
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1858 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3444 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place June 18, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (6)
  • Künker (5)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (2)
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1858 F at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1858 F at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1858 F at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1858 F at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1858 F at auction Höhn - September 4, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date September 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1858 F at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1858 F at auction Höhn - May 23, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date May 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1858 F at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 26, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1858 F at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1858 F at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1858 F at auction Russiancoin - April 25, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 25, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1858 F at auction Russiancoin - April 11, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 11, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1858 F at auction HIRSCH - February 14, 2019
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1858 F at auction Höhn - October 27, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date October 27, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1858 F at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1858 F at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1858 F at auction WAG - May 6, 2018
Seller WAG
Date May 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1858 F at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1858 F at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1858 F at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1858 F at auction Rauch - June 18, 2014
Seller Rauch
Date June 18, 2014
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1858 F at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

For the sale of 1/3 Thaler 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

