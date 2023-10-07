Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/2 Neu Groschen 1855 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse 1/2 Neu Groschen 1855 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse 1/2 Neu Groschen 1855 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,229)
  • Weight 1,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2434 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination 1/2 Neu Groschen
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1855 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 991 sold at the Monnaies d'Antan auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place November 28, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Monnaies d'Antan (2)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1855 F at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1855 F at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1855 F at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 28, 2020
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 28, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1855 F at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1855 F at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2019
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1855 F at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1855 F at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Neu Groschen 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

