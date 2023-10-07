1/2 Neu Groschen 1855 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1855 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 991 sold at the Monnaies d'Antan auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place November 28, 2020.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) Service PCGS (2)