Pattern Thaler 1871 "Victory over France" (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Pattern Thaler 1871 "Victory over France". This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1940 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 6,200. Bidding took place February 21, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1)