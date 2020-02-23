Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Pattern Thaler 1871 "Victory over France" (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1871
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Pattern Thaler 1871 "Victory over France". This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1940 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 6,200. Bidding took place February 21, 2020.
Сondition
