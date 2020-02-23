Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Pattern Thaler 1871 "Victory over France" (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse Pattern Thaler 1871 "Victory over France" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse Pattern Thaler 1871 "Victory over France" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Pattern Thaler 1871 "Victory over France". This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1940 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 6,200. Bidding took place February 21, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 "Victory over France" (Pattern) at auction Katz - February 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
6726 $
Price in auction currency 6200 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 "Victory over France" (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 19, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1871 "Victory over France", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

