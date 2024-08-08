Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Krone 1871 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse Krone 1871 B - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse Krone 1871 B - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 11,111 g
  • Pure gold (0,3215 oz) 9,9999 g
  • Diameter 24,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination Krone
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Krone 1871 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5268 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
Saxony-Albertine Krone 1871 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Krone 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

