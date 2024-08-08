Krone 1858 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Krone 1858 with mark F. This gold coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2152 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 12,500. Bidding took place May 27, 2021.

Сondition XF (6)