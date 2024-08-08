Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Krone 1858 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 11,111 g
- Pure gold (0,3215 oz) 9,9999 g
- Diameter 24,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination Krone
- Year 1858
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Krone 1858 with mark F. This gold coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2152 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 12,500. Bidding took place May 27, 2021.
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
15241 $
Price in auction currency 12500 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
4501 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
