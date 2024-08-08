Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Krone 1858 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse Krone 1858 F - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse Krone 1858 F - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 11,111 g
  • Pure gold (0,3215 oz) 9,9999 g
  • Diameter 24,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination Krone
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Krone 1858 with mark F. This gold coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2152 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 12,500. Bidding took place May 27, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
Saxony-Albertine Krone 1858 F at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
15241 $
Price in auction currency 12500 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Krone 1858 F at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
4501 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Krone 1858 F at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 24, 2019
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Krone 1858 F at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Krone 1858 F at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Krone 1858 F at auction Künker - September 25, 2000
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Krone 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of John Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1858 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine gold coins Saxony-Albertine coins Krone Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search