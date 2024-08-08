Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/2 Krone 1858 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 5,556 g
- Pure gold (0,1608 oz) 5,0004 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination 1/2 Krone
- Year 1858
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Krone 1858 with mark F. This gold coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6321 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place March 22, 2018.
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
5185 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Seller Frühwald
Date February 10, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
4902 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
