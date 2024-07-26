Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
2 Pfennig 1869 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,9 - 3,4 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1869
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1869 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6813 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place July 4, 2017.
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 65 USD
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date May 16, 2018
Condition PF64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
