2 Pfennig 1869 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1869 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6813 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place July 4, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (11) AU (2) XF (2) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) PF64 (1) RB (2) BN (1) Service PCGS (2) NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Höhn (3)

Katz (5)

Künker (4)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Russiancoin (7)

Stack's (1)

Stephen Album (1)

WAG (1)