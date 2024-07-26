Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2 Pfennig 1869 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1869 B - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse 2 Pfennig 1869 B - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,9 - 3,4 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1869 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6813 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place July 4, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Katz (5)
  • Künker (4)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Russiancoin (7)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (1)
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1869 B at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1869 B at auction Stephen Album - April 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 65 USD
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1869 B at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1869 B at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1869 B at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1869 B at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1869 B at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1869 B at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1869 B at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1869 B at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1869 B at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1869 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1869 B at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1869 B at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1869 B at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1869 B at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1869 B at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1869 B at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1869 B at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1869 B at auction Katz - February 16, 2019
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1869 B at auction Katz - September 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1869 B at auction Künker - May 16, 2018
Seller Künker
Date May 16, 2018
Condition PF64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1869 B at auction Katz - May 6, 2018
Seller Katz
Date May 6, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of John Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1869 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine copper coins Saxony-Albertine coins 2 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search