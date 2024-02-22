Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2 Pfennig 1861 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1861 B - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse 2 Pfennig 1861 B - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1861 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 991 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (2)
  • Russiancoin (10)
  • WAG (2)
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1861 B at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1861 B at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1861 B at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1861 B at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1861 B at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1861 B at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1861 B at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1861 B at auction Russiancoin - May 27, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 27, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1861 B at auction Russiancoin - September 17, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 17, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1861 B at auction Russiancoin - May 14, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 14, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1861 B at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1861 B at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1861 B at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1861 B at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price

