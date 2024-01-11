Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2 Pfennig 1855 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1855 F - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse 2 Pfennig 1855 F - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,3 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1855 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5087 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place October 4, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Russiancoin (19)
  • WAG (2)
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1855 F at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1855 F at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1855 F at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1855 F at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1855 F at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1855 F at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1855 F at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 28, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1855 F at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1855 F at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1855 F at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1855 F at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1855 F at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1855 F at auction Höhn - October 4, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date October 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1855 F at auction Russiancoin - July 23, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1855 F at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1855 F at auction Russiancoin - March 5, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 5, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1855 F at auction Russiancoin - December 12, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 12, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1855 F at auction Russiancoin - September 19, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 19, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1855 F at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1855 F at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1855 F at auction Katz - September 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of John Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1855 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine copper coins Saxony-Albertine coins 2 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search