2 Pfennig 1855 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1855 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5087 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place October 4, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) No grade (19)

Seller All companies

Höhn (1)

Katz (1)

Russiancoin (19)

WAG (2)