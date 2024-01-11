Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
2 Pfennig 1855 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,3 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1855
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1855 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5087 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place October 4, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (1)
- Russiancoin (19)
- WAG (2)
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
