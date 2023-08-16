Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1 Pfennig 1871 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1871 B - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse 1 Pfennig 1871 B - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,3 - 1,9 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1871 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6815 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 145. Bidding took place July 4, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Russiancoin (6)
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1871 B at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1871 B at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1871 B at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1871 B at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1871 B at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1871 B at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1871 B at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1871 B at auction Russiancoin - November 28, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 28, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1871 B at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1871 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

