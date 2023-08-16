Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1 Pfennig 1871 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,3 - 1,9 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1871
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1871 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6815 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 145. Bidding took place July 4, 2017.
