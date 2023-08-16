1 Pfennig 1871 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1871 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6815 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 145. Bidding took place July 4, 2017.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (2) No grade (5)