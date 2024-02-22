1 Pfennig 1863 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1863 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1667 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (1) No grade (23)

Seller All companies

Frühwald (2)

Golden Lion (1)

Grün (1)

Katz (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Russiancoin (22)

Stare Monety (1)

WAG (3)