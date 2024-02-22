Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1 Pfennig 1863 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,3 - 1,9 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1863
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1863 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1667 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Frühwald (2)
- Golden Lion (1)
- Grün (1)
- Katz (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Russiancoin (22)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller Frühwald
Date December 4, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 22, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Seller Golden Lion
Date May 2, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
