Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1 Pfennig 1863 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1863 B - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse 1 Pfennig 1863 B - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,3 - 1,9 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1863 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1667 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

  • All companies
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Golden Lion (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Russiancoin (22)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WAG (3)
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 28, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Frühwald - December 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date December 4, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - May 27, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 27, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - September 17, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 17, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - July 23, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Numisbalt - May 22, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 22, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - May 14, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 14, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Golden Lion - May 2, 2020
Seller Golden Lion
Date May 2, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - March 5, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 5, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - December 12, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 12, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price

