Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1855 F "Visit to the Dresden Mint" (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse Thaler 1855 F "Visit to the Dresden Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse Thaler 1855 F "Visit to the Dresden Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (383)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1855 "Visit to the Dresden Mint" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5275 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

  • Alexander (2)
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Auction World (3)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (2)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (14)
  • Cayón (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • DNW (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (25)
  • Felzmann (4)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gärtner (5)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (7)
  • Grün (14)
  • Heritage (9)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (4)
  • Höhn (60)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Kroha (4)
  • Künker (42)
  • London Coin Galleries (2)
  • Möller (8)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (8)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (6)
  • Negrini (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rauch (4)
  • Reinhard Fischer (5)
  • Rhenumis (6)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Solidus Numismatik (2)
  • Sonntag (8)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (26)
  • Tosunidis Coin House (1)
  • UBS (9)
  • WAG (43)
  • WCN (3)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Westfälische (9)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1855 F "Visit to the Dresden Mint" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
201 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1855 F "Visit to the Dresden Mint" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1855 F "Visit to the Dresden Mint" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1855 F "Visit to the Dresden Mint" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1855 F "Visit to the Dresden Mint" at auction Solidus Numismatik - May 21, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1855 F "Visit to the Dresden Mint" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1855 F "Visit to the Dresden Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1855 F "Visit to the Dresden Mint" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1855 F "Visit to the Dresden Mint" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1855 F "Visit to the Dresden Mint" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1855 F "Visit to the Dresden Mint" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1855 F "Visit to the Dresden Mint" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1855 F "Visit to the Dresden Mint" at auction Rhenumis - March 21, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1855 F "Visit to the Dresden Mint" at auction Stephen Album - January 21, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1855 F "Visit to the Dresden Mint" at auction Negrini - January 7, 2024
Seller Negrini
Date January 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1855 F "Visit to the Dresden Mint" at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1855 F "Visit to the Dresden Mint" at auction Rauch - December 9, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1855 F "Visit to the Dresden Mint" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1855 F "Visit to the Dresden Mint" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1855 F "Visit to the Dresden Mint" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1855 F "Visit to the Dresden Mint" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1855 F "Visit to the Dresden Mint" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1855 F "Visit to the Dresden Mint" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1855 F "Visit to the Dresden Mint" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1855 "Visit to the Dresden Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

