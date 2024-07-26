Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1855 F "Visit to the Dresden Mint" (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1855
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1855 "Visit to the Dresden Mint" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5275 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Condition
Condition (slab)
Service
For the sale of Thaler 1855 "Visit to the Dresden Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
