Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1853 F "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1853
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1853 "Mining" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 852 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- Cayón (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Felzmann (2)
- Grün (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (5)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (5)
- Möller (1)
- Rauch (1)
- WAG (3)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date November 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
