Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1853 F "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse Thaler 1853 F "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse Thaler 1853 F "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1853 "Mining" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 852 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (5)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Möller (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • Westfälische (2)
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1853 F "Mining" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
412 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1853 F "Mining" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
400 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1853 F "Mining" at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date January 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1853 F "Mining" at auction Kroha - October 30, 2021
Seller Kroha
Date October 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1853 F "Mining" at auction Höhn - September 4, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date September 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1853 F "Mining" at auction HIRSCH - February 12, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1853 F "Mining" at auction Möller - November 16, 2020
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1853 F "Mining" at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1853 F "Mining" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1853 F "Mining" at auction Höhn - March 15, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date March 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1853 F "Mining" at auction Höhn - October 27, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date October 27, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1853 F "Mining" at auction Imperial Coin - February 27, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 27, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1853 F "Mining" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1853 F "Mining" at auction Felzmann - November 8, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date November 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1853 F "Mining" at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1853 F "Mining" at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1853 F "Mining" at auction Rauch - June 25, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date June 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1853 F "Mining" at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1853 F "Mining" at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date June 6, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1853 F "Mining" at auction Westfälische - February 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1853 F "Mining" at auction WAG - December 7, 2014
Seller WAG
Date December 7, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1853 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

