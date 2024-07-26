Thaler 1853 F "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1853 "Mining" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 852 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

