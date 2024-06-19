Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1852 F "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1852
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1852 "Mining" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 407 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.
Сondition
