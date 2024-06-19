Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1852 F "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse Thaler 1852 F "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse Thaler 1852 F "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1852 "Mining" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 407 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1852 F "Mining" at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
644 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1852 F "Mining" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1852 F "Mining" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1852 F "Mining" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1852 F "Mining" at auction V. GADOURY - September 1, 2022
Seller V. GADOURY
Date September 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1852 F "Mining" at auction Künker - May 11, 2022
Seller Künker
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1852 F "Mining" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1852 F "Mining" at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1852 F "Mining" at auction Künker - June 25, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1852 F "Mining" at auction Nihon - December 9, 2018
Seller Nihon
Date December 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1852 F "Mining" at auction WAG - December 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date December 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1852 F "Mining" at auction WAG - September 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1852 F "Mining" at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1852 F "Mining" at auction Künker - June 28, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1852 F "Mining" at auction Rauch - June 25, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date June 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1852 F "Mining" at auction WAG - May 7, 2017
Seller WAG
Date May 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1852 F "Mining" at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1852 F "Mining" at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1852 F "Mining" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 13, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1852 F "Mining" at auction Frühwald - April 3, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date April 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1852 F "Mining" at auction Künker - March 16, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 16, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******


