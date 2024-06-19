Thaler 1852 F "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1852 "Mining" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 407 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.

