Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1851 F "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1851
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1851 "Mining" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 364 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,125. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- Felzmann (2)
- Grün (2)
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (6)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- WAG (6)
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière & Hess-Divo
Date May 24, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
