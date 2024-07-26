Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1851 F "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse Thaler 1851 F "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse Thaler 1851 F "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1851 "Mining" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 364 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,125. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1851 F "Mining" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
678 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1851 F "Mining" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1851 F "Mining" at auction Höhn - September 4, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date September 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1851 F "Mining" at auction Künker - December 4, 2019
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1851 F "Mining" at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1851 F "Mining" at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1851 F "Mining" at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1851 F "Mining" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 7, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1851 F "Mining" at auction WAG - September 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1851 F "Mining" at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1851 F "Mining" at auction Künker - June 28, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1851 F "Mining" at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1851 F "Mining" at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1851 F "Mining" at auction WAG - March 15, 2015
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1851 F "Mining" at auction WAG - April 6, 2014
Seller WAG
Date April 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1851 F "Mining" at auction Künker - March 15, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1851 F "Mining" at auction Felzmann - March 5, 2012
Seller Felzmann
Date March 5, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1851 F "Mining" at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1851 F "Mining" at auction Chaponnière & Hess-Divo - May 24, 2011
Seller Chaponnière & Hess-Divo
Date May 24, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1851 F "Mining" at auction Künker - March 16, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1851 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

