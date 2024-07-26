Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1850 F "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1850
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1850 "Mining" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 879 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place September 28, 2020.
Сondition
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date October 31, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1850 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
