Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1850 F "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse Thaler 1850 F "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse Thaler 1850 F "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1850 "Mining" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 879 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place September 28, 2020.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1850 F "Mining" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
467 $
Price in auction currency 430 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1850 F "Mining" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1850 F "Mining" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1850 F "Mining" at auction Künker - May 11, 2022
Seller Künker
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1850 F "Mining" at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1850 F "Mining" at auction Busso Peus - November 8, 2019
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1850 F "Mining" at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1850 F "Mining" at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1850 F "Mining" at auction Rauch - June 25, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date June 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1850 F "Mining" at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1850 F "Mining" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 12, 2016
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 12, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1850 F "Mining" at auction Busso Peus - October 31, 2014
Seller Busso Peus
Date October 31, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1850 F "Mining" at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1850 F "Mining" at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1850 F "Mining" at auction Höhn - March 12, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date March 12, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1850 F "Mining" at auction Höhn - March 12, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date March 12, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

