Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1853 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse Thaler 1853 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse Thaler 1853 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1853 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31184 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,560. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (11)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • KM NUMIS (2)
  • Künker (6)
  • Möller (3)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rauch (4)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (1)
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1853 F at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1853 F at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1853 F at auction Rhenumis - March 21, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1853 F at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1853 F at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1853 F at auction KM NUMIS - June 14, 2023
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1853 F at auction KM NUMIS - June 14, 2023
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1853 F at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1853 F at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1853 F at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1853 F at auction KM NUMIS - November 22, 2022
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1853 F at auction KM NUMIS - November 22, 2022
Seller KM NUMIS
Date November 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1853 F at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1853 F at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1853 F at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1853 F at auction WAG - March 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date March 14, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1853 F at auction Coinhouse - January 31, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date January 31, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1853 F at auction Coinhouse - December 21, 2020
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1853 F at auction Numisbalt - December 12, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1853 F at auction Möller - November 16, 2020
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1853 F at auction GINZA - August 10, 2019
Seller GINZA
Date August 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1853 F at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1853 F at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus II Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1853 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search