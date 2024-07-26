Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1853 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1853
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1853 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31184 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,560. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date January 31, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
