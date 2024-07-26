Thaler 1852 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1852 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62475 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 504. Bidding took place June 9, 2021.

