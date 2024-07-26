Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1852 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse Thaler 1852 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse Thaler 1852 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1852 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62475 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 504. Bidding took place June 9, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Künker (4)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • WAG (3)
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1852 F at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1852 F at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1852 F at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1852 F at auction CoinsNB - September 30, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1852 F at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1852 F at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1852 F at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1852 F at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1852 F at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1852 F at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1852 F at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1852 F at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1852 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1852 F at auction Heritage - June 10, 2021
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1852 F at auction Heritage - June 10, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date June 10, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1852 F at auction HIRSCH - April 11, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date April 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1852 F at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1852 F at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1852 F at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1852 F at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1852 F at auction Stack's - August 20, 2018
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1852 F at auction Stack's - August 20, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 20, 2018
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1852 F at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 13, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 13, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1852 F at auction WAG - May 6, 2018
Seller WAG
Date May 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1852 F at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

