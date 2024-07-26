Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1852 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1852
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1852 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62475 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 504. Bidding took place June 9, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Heritage (2)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (4)
- Künker (4)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Rauch (3)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (4)
- WAG (3)
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 10, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 20, 2018
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 13, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
