Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1848 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse Thaler 1848 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse Thaler 1848 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (106)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1848 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 879 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 950. Bidding took place October 23, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Aurea (3)
  • BAC (16)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Grün (7)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (10)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (7)
  • Möller (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (7)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (16)
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1848 F at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1848 F at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
256 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1848 F at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1848 F at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1848 F at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1848 F at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1848 F at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1848 F at auction Stack's - August 23, 2023
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1848 F at auction Stack's - August 23, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1848 F at auction Heritage - July 6, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1848 F at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1848 F at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1848 F at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1848 F at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1848 F at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1848 F at auction Aurea - April 6, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1848 F at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1848 F at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1848 F at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1848 F at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1848 F at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1848 F at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1848 F at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus II Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1848 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search