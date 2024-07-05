Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1848 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1848
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (106)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1848 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 879 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 950. Bidding took place October 23, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
123 ... 6
