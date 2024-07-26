Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1839 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1839
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1839 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2109 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 620. Bidding took place May 27, 2021.
Сondition
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
