Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1839 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse Thaler 1839 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse Thaler 1839 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1839 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2109 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 620. Bidding took place May 27, 2021.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1839 G at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
510 $
Price in auction currency 470 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1839 G at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1839 G at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1839 G at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1839 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date July 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1839 G at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1839 G at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1839 G at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1839 G at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1839 G at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1839 G at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1839 G at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1839 G at auction BAC - July 7, 2020
Seller BAC
Date July 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1839 G at auction BAC - December 19, 2019
Seller BAC
Date December 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1839 G at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1839 G at auction WAG - March 11, 2018
Seller WAG
Date March 11, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1839 G at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 15, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1839 G at auction Höhn - May 27, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1839 G at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1839 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 26, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

For the sale of Thaler 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

