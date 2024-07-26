Thaler 1839 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1839 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2109 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 620. Bidding took place May 27, 2021.

