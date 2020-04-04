Neu Groschen 1852 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1852 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1238 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place December 8, 2019.

Сondition UNC (3)