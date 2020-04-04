Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Neu Groschen 1852 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse Neu Groschen 1852 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse Neu Groschen 1852 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,229)
  • Weight 2,126 g
  • Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4869 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination Neu Groschen
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1852 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1238 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place December 8, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Numismatica Ranieri (2)
  • WAG (1)
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1852 F at auction Numismatica Ranieri - April 4, 2020
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1852 F at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1852 F at auction Numismatica Ranieri - May 22, 2016
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date May 22, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Neu Groschen 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

