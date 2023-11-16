Neu Groschen 1851 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1851 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2557 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

