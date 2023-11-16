Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Neu Groschen 1851 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,229)
- Weight 2,126 g
- Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4869 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination Neu Groschen
- Year 1851
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1851 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2557 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Neu Groschen 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
