Neu Groschen 1850 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1850 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1638 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (2)