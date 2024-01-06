Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Neu Groschen 1850 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse Neu Groschen 1850 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse Neu Groschen 1850 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,229)
  • Weight 2,126 g
  • Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4869 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination Neu Groschen
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1850 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1638 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • WAG (1)
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1850 F at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1850 F at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1850 F at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1850 F at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1850 F at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Neu Groschen 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus II Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1850 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins Neu Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search