Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Neu Groschen 1850 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,229)
- Weight 2,126 g
- Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4869 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination Neu Groschen
- Year 1850
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1850 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1638 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Neu Groschen 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
