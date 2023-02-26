Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Neu Groschen 1848 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,229)
- Weight 2,126 g
- Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4869 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination Neu Groschen
- Year 1848
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1848 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3382 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place June 2, 2016.
Сondition
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 750 RUB
