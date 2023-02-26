Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Neu Groschen 1848 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse Neu Groschen 1848 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse Neu Groschen 1848 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,229)
  • Weight 2,126 g
  • Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4869 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination Neu Groschen
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1848 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3382 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place June 2, 2016.

Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1848 F at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1848 F at auction Zöttl - January 22, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date January 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1848 F at auction Zöttl - March 19, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1848 F at auction Russiancoin - April 30, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 750 RUB
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1848 F at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1848 F at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Neu Groschen 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

