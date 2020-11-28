Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2 Neu Groschen 1852 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 2 Neu Groschen 1852 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 2 Neu Groschen 1852 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 3,118 g
  • Pure silver (0,0313 oz) 0,9728 g
  • Diameter 21,1 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 2 Neu Groschen
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1852 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 434 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place November 16, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Höhn (2)
  • Möller (2)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (2)
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1852 F at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 28, 2020
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 28, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1852 F at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2019
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1852 F at auction Höhn - April 14, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date April 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1852 F at auction Höhn - November 9, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date November 9, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1852 F at auction Möller - November 17, 2016
Seller Möller
Date November 17, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1852 F at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Neu Groschen 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus II Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1852 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins 2 Neu Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search