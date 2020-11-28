Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
2 Neu Groschen 1852 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 3,118 g
- Pure silver (0,0313 oz) 0,9728 g
- Diameter 21,1 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 2 Neu Groschen
- Year 1852
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1852 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 434 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place November 16, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Höhn (2)
- Möller (2)
- Monnaies d'Antan (2)
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 28, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Möller
Date November 17, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
