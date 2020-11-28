2 Neu Groschen 1852 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1852 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 434 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place November 16, 2016.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) Service PCGS (2)