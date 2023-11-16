Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2 Neu Groschen 1851 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 2 Neu Groschen 1851 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 2 Neu Groschen 1851 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Manfred Olding

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 3,118 g
  • Pure silver (0,0313 oz) 0,9728 g
  • Diameter 21,1 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 2 Neu Groschen
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1851 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1131 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 110. Bidding took place January 18, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Möller (1)
  • Russiancoin (5)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1851 F at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1851 F at auction Russiancoin - April 8, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 8, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 950 RUB
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1851 F at auction Russiancoin - August 20, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 20, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1851 F at auction Russiancoin - March 19, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 19, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1851 F at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1851 F at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1851 F at auction Stephen Album - January 20, 2018
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 20, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 110 USD

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Neu Groschen 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus II Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1851 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins 2 Neu Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search