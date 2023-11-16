Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
2 Neu Groschen 1851 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 3,118 g
- Pure silver (0,0313 oz) 0,9728 g
- Diameter 21,1 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 2 Neu Groschen
- Year 1851
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1851 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1131 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 110. Bidding took place January 18, 2018.
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 8, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 950 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Neu Groschen 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
