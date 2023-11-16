2 Neu Groschen 1851 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1851 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1131 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 110. Bidding took place January 18, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) Service NGC (1)