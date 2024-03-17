Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2 Neu Groschen 1850 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 2 Neu Groschen 1850 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 2 Neu Groschen 1850 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 3,118 g
  • Pure silver (0,0313 oz) 0,9728 g
  • Diameter 21,1 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 2 Neu Groschen
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1850 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1013 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place December 2, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (2)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • WAG (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1850 F at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1850 F at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1850 F at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1850 F at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1850 F at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1850 F at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1850 F at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1850 F at auction WAG - December 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date December 2, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Neu Groschen 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

