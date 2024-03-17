Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
2 Neu Groschen 1850 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 3,118 g
- Pure silver (0,0313 oz) 0,9728 g
- Diameter 21,1 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 2 Neu Groschen
- Year 1850
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1850 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1013 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place December 2, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Höhn (2)
- Russiancoin (3)
- WAG (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
