Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
2 Neu Groschen 1848 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 3,118 g
- Pure silver (0,0313 oz) 0,9728 g
- Diameter 21,1 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 2 Neu Groschen
- Year 1848
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1848 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1092 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 135. Bidding took place September 1, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- WAG (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Neu Groschen 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search