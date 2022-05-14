Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/6 Thaler 1851 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1851
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1851 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1132 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 150. Bidding took place January 18, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Höhn (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WAG (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search