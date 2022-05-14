Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/6 Thaler 1851 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1851 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1851 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1851 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1132 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 150. Bidding took place January 18, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (1)
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1851 F at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1851 F at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1851 F at auction Stack's - May 14, 2018
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1851 F at auction Stack's - May 14, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date May 14, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1851 F at auction Stephen Album - January 20, 2018
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 20, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus II Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1851 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins 1/6 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search