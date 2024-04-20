Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/6 Thaler 1850 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1850 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1850 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1850 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6779 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 165. Bidding took place July 4, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1850 F at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1850 F at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1850 F at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

