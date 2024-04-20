1/6 Thaler 1850 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1850 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6779 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 165. Bidding took place July 4, 2017.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1)