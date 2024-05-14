Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/3 Thaler 1853 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,666)
- Weight 8,352 g
- Pure silver (0,1788 oz) 5,5624 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 1/3 Thaler
- Year 1853
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1853 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2369 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place November 12, 2020.
Сondition
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Höhn
Date September 10, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/3 Thaler 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
