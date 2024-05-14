Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/3 Thaler 1853 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1853 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 1/3 Thaler 1853 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,666)
  • Weight 8,352 g
  • Pure silver (0,1788 oz) 5,5624 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 1/3 Thaler
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1853 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2369 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place November 12, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Künker (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1853 F at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1853 F at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1853 F at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - April 7, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1853 F at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1853 F at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1853 F at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1853 F at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1853 F at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1853 F at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1853 F at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1853 F at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1853 F at auction Möller - April 19, 2016
Seller Möller
Date April 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1853 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2011
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1853 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1853 F at auction Höhn - September 10, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date September 10, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1853 F at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1853 F at auction Höhn - March 12, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date March 12, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1853 F at auction Westfälische - February 8, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date February 8, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/3 Thaler 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus II Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1853 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins 1/3 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Category
Year
Search