1/3 Thaler 1852 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1852 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2715 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place October 12, 2017.

