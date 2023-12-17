Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/3 Thaler 1852 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,666)
- Weight 8,352 g
- Pure silver (0,1788 oz) 5,5624 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 1/3 Thaler
- Year 1852
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1852 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2715 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place October 12, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/3 Thaler 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
