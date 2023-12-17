Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/3 Thaler 1852 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1852 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 1/3 Thaler 1852 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,666)
  • Weight 8,352 g
  • Pure silver (0,1788 oz) 5,5624 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 1/3 Thaler
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1852 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2715 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place October 12, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (3)
  • Höhn (6)
  • Künker (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (6)
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 55 PLN
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1852 F at auction Coinhouse - December 17, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1852 F at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1852 F at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1852 F at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1852 F at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1852 F at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1852 F at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1852 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 20, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1852 F at auction Nihon - May 19, 2019
Seller Nihon
Date May 19, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1852 F at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1852 F at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1852 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2017
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1852 F at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1852 F at auction Höhn - October 27, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1852 F at auction Höhn - October 27, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1852 F at auction Höhn - October 22, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 22, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1852 F at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1852 F at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1852 F at auction WAG - March 13, 2016
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1852 F at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
