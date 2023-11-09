Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/2 Neu Groschen 1853 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 1/2 Neu Groschen 1853 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 1/2 Neu Groschen 1853 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,229)
  • Weight 1,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2434 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 1/2 Neu Groschen
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1853 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1233 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place December 8, 2019.

Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1853 F at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 750 RUB
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1853 F at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1853 F at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1853 F at auction Zöttl - December 4, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1853 F at auction Zöttl - May 20, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date May 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1853 F at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1853 F at auction WAG - November 7, 2021
Seller WAG
Date November 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1853 F at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1853 F at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1853 F at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1853 F at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1853 F at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2019
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price

