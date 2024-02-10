Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/2 Neu Groschen 1852 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 1/2 Neu Groschen 1852 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 1/2 Neu Groschen 1852 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Münzen & Medaillen GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,229)
  • Weight 1,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2434 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 1/2 Neu Groschen
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1852 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1232 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 36. Bidding took place December 8, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • WAG (1)
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1852 F at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1852 F at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 12, 2021
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1852 F at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR

Category
Year
Search