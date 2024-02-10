Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/2 Neu Groschen 1852 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: Münzen & Medaillen GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,229)
- Weight 1,063 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2434 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 1/2 Neu Groschen
- Year 1852
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1852 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1232 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 36. Bidding took place December 8, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- WAG (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Neu Groschen 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search