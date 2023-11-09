Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/2 Neu Groschen 1851 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 1/2 Neu Groschen 1851 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 1/2 Neu Groschen 1851 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,229)
  • Weight 1,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2434 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 1/2 Neu Groschen
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1851 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1627 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1851 F at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1851 F at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1851 F at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1851 F at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1851 F at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1851 F at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1851 F at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1851 F at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1851 F at auction Stephen Album - March 11, 2019
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 11, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1851 F at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1851 F at auction Stephen Album - September 14, 2018
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 14, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1851 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

