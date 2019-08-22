Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/2 Neu Groschen 1848 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 1/2 Neu Groschen 1848 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 1/2 Neu Groschen 1848 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,229)
  • Weight 1,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2434 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 1/2 Neu Groschen
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1848 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3383 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place June 2, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • WAG (2)
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1848 F at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1848 F at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1848 F at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1848 F at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1848 F at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1848 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Neu Groschen 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

