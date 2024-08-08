Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
5 Thaler 1848 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,903)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,194 oz) 6,0338 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 5 Thaler
- Year 1848
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1848 with mark F. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 524 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
4033 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
8884 $
Price in auction currency 7500 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
