Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

5 Thaler 1848 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 5 Thaler 1848 F - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 5 Thaler 1848 F - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,903)
  • Weight 6,682 g
  • Pure gold (0,194 oz) 6,0338 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 5 Thaler
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1848 with mark F. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 524 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Künker (9)
  • Rhenumis (1)
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1848 F at auction Künker - March 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
4033 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1848 F at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
8884 $
Price in auction currency 7500 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1848 F at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1848 F at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1848 F at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1848 F at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1848 F at auction Künker - June 21, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1848 F at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1848 F at auction Künker - March 14, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1848 F at auction Künker - June 20, 2005
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1848 F at auction Künker - June 17, 2001
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Thaler 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

