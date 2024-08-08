Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2 1/2 Thaler 1848 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 2 1/2 Thaler 1848 F - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 2 1/2 Thaler 1848 F - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 3,341 g
  • Pure gold (0,0969 oz) 3,0136 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 2 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 1/2 Thaler 1848 with mark F. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5254 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Saxony-Albertine 2 1/2 Thaler 1848 F at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus II Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1848 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine gold coins Saxony-Albertine coins 2 1/2 Thaler
