10 Thaler 1853 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1853 with mark F. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1373 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 24,000. Bidding took place September 6, 2013.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (2) VF (1)