Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

10 Thaler 1853 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1853 F - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 10 Thaler 1853 F - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,903)
  • Weight 13,364 g
  • Pure gold (0,388 oz) 12,0677 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1853 with mark F. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1373 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 24,000. Bidding took place September 6, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (4)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1853 F at auction Künker - March 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
8491 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1853 F at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
31534 $
Price in auction currency 24000 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1853 F at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1853 F at auction Künker - June 21, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1853 F at auction Künker - June 22, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

