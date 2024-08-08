Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
10 Thaler 1853 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,903)
- Weight 13,364 g
- Pure gold (0,388 oz) 12,0677 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1853
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1853 with mark F. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1373 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 24,000. Bidding took place September 6, 2013.
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
8491 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
31534 $
Price in auction currency 24000 EUR
