10 Thaler 1848 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1848 with mark F. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3643 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 16,500. Bidding took place July 3, 2014.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (3) PL (3) Service NGC (2)