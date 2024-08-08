Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
10 Thaler 1848 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,903)
- Weight 13,364 g
- Pure gold (0,388 oz) 12,0677 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1848
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1848 with mark F. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3643 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 16,500. Bidding took place July 3, 2014.
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
19785 $
Price in auction currency 18000 EUR
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
18375 $
Price in auction currency 15500 EUR
