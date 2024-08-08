Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

10 Thaler 1848 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1848 F - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 10 Thaler 1848 F - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,903)
  • Weight 13,364 g
  • Pure gold (0,388 oz) 12,0677 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1848 with mark F. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3643 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 16,500. Bidding took place July 3, 2014.

Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1848 F at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS62 PL
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1848 F at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
19785 $
Price in auction currency 18000 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1848 F at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
18375 $
Price in auction currency 15500 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1848 F at auction Künker - July 3, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1848 F at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1848 F at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

