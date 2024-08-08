Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
10 Thaler 1839 G "Type 1836-1839" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,903)
- Weight 13,364 g
- Pure gold (0,388 oz) 12,0677 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1839
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1839 with mark G. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5239 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1973 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1020 $
Price in auction currency 1020 USD
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Thaler 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
