2 Pfennig 1853 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,9 - 3,4 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1853
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1853 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6883 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 135. Bidding took place July 4, 2017.
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1400 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
