2 Pfennig 1853 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1853 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6883 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 135. Bidding took place July 4, 2017.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) No grade (9)