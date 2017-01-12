2 Pfennig 1851 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1851 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1074 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place September 1, 2019.

Сondition AU (1) No grade (1)