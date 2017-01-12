Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2 Pfennig 1851 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1851 F - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 2 Pfennig 1851 F - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,9 - 3,4 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1851 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1074 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place September 1, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WAG (1)
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1851 F at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1851 F at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

