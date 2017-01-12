Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
2 Pfennig 1851 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,9 - 3,4 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1851
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1851 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1074 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place September 1, 2019.
