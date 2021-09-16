Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2 Pfennig 1850 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1850 F - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 2 Pfennig 1850 F - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,9 - 3,4 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1850 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3388 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place June 2, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1850 F at auction WAG - November 7, 2021
Seller WAG
Date November 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1850 F at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1850 F at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

