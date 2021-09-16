2 Pfennig 1850 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1850 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3388 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place June 2, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2)