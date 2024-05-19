2 Pfennig 1848 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1848 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3384 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 98. Bidding took place June 2, 2016.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (3) No grade (6)