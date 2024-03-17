Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1 Pfennig 1852 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1852 F - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 1 Pfennig 1852 F - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,3 - 1,9 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1852 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1179 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 90. Bidding took place April 10, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1852 F at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1852 F at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1852 F at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1852 F at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1852 F at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1852 F at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1852 F at auction Russiancoin - April 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1852 F at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1852 F at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

