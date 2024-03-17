1 Pfennig 1852 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1852 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1179 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 90. Bidding took place April 10, 2023.

Сondition UNC (6) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) RB (2) Service PCGS (2)