Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1 Pfennig 1851 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,3 - 1,9 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1851
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1851 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 597 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place April 5, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (2)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (2)
- Russiancoin (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
207 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
