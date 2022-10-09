Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1 Pfennig 1851 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1851 F - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 1 Pfennig 1851 F - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,3 - 1,9 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1851 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 597 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place April 5, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (2)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • WAG (1)
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1851 F at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1851 F at auction Katz - April 6, 2023
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
207 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1851 F at auction Coinhouse - October 9, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1851 F at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1851 F at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1851 F at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1851 F at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1851 F at auction BAC - September 5, 2017
Seller BAC
Date September 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1851 F at auction BAC - December 16, 2016
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus II Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1851 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine copper coins Saxony-Albertine coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search