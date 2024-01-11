1 Pfennig 1850 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1850 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 893 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place February 7, 2011.

