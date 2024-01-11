Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1 Pfennig 1850 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1850 F - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 1 Pfennig 1850 F - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,3 - 1,9 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1850 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 893 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place February 7, 2011.

Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1850 F at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1850 F at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1850 F at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1850 F at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1850 F at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 70 USD
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1850 F at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1850 F at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1850 F at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 28, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1850 F at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1850 F at auction Russiancoin - April 8, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 8, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1850 F at auction Russiancoin - September 3, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 3, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1850 F at auction Russiancoin - April 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1850 F at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1850 F at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1850 F at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1850 F at auction Höhn - February 9, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date February 9, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1850 F at auction WAG - January 15, 2017
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1850 F at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1850 F at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1850 F at auction WAG - April 6, 2014
Seller WAG
Date April 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1850 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1850 F at auction Westfälische - February 8, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date February 8, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
