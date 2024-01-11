Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1 Pfennig 1850 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,3 - 1,9 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1850
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1850 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 893 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place February 7, 2011.
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 70 USD
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
