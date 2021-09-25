1 Pfennig 1848 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1848 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1355 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place March 11, 2018.

