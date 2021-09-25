Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1 Pfennig 1848 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,3 - 1,9 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1848
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1848 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1355 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place March 11, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Katz (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
