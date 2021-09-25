Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1 Pfennig 1848 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1848 F - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 1 Pfennig 1848 F - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,3 - 1,9 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1848 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1355 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place March 11, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • WAG (1)
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1848 F at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1848 F at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1848 F at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1848 F at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******

Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1848 F at auction WAG - March 11, 2018
Seller WAG
Date March 11, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

